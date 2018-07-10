Cow Appreciation Day 2018: How to Get Your Free Chick-fil-A

Today is Cow Appreciation Day 2018 and that means free Chick-fil-A.

Customers that are looking to pick up some free Chick-fil-A today only have to complete one simple task: show up dressed as a cow to their local Chick-fil-A location. Doing so will net customers one free entree from the chain.

The following are the entrees that customers can get for dressing like a cow and showing up for free Chick-fil-A today.

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Deluxe Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

Chick-fil-A Nuggets

Chick-n-Strips

Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap

Grilled Nuggets

The offer for free Chick-fil-A is really lax. The company says that customers can show up in a homemade or bought cow costume. It also notes that any type of cow accessory is all it takes for customers to get a free entree today.

Chick-fil-A’s offer for a free entree to those that dress like a cow will be available for most of the day today. The company points out that the offer begins when stores open their doors and ends at 7:00 p.m. This should give fans of the restaurant plenty of time to stop by and grab some free grub today.

The deal to get free Chick-fil-A has been going on for 14 years now. There are also more than 2,200 stores that take part in Cow Appreciation Day. Last year the company saw 1.8 million people stop in for the free food on Cow Appreciation Day.

