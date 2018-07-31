National Avocado Day 2018: How to Get Your Free Chipotle Guacamole

Today is National Avocado Day and one special deal includes free Chipotle guacamole.

Source: Shutterstock

Chipotle’s (NYSE: CMG ) offer for free guacamole today includes a few options for customers. This includes getting the guacamole as a free topping on an entrée, a free side of entrée, or a free order of Chips & Guac.

There are a few things that customers need to know about the special offer for free Chipotle guacamole. The first is that this offer is only available to customers that make a purchase of a burrito, bowl, salad or an order of tacos.

The other major restriction that customers need to worry about when getting their free Chipotle guacamole is what type of order it is available for. The company is only handing out this special deal to customers ordering online or through its mobile app.

Customers that decide some free Chipotle guacamole is what they want today need to make use of a special promo code for the offer. This promo code is AVACADO. The offer only allows one use of the promo code per customer. It also only lasts today while stores are open.

If customers don’t already have a Chipotle account, they’ll need one to get the free guacamole. Once that is done, they just have to make their order and include the guacamole that they want. Then they have to go to the “View or Redeem Offers” section and click “Add an Offer.” This is where they will enter the promo code for the free Chipotle guacamole.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.