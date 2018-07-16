How Will Verizon’s Data Capacity Boost Affect VZ Stock?

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) continues to deploy the latest 4G LTE Advanced technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity for customers, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investment.

With this, the telco’s customers, spread across more than 2,000 markets, can experience the benefits of carrier aggregation while those in 1,100 markets can access 4×4 MIMO (Massive Input, Massive Output) and 256 QAM (Quadrature Amplitude Modulation) in addition to carrier aggregation.

Combined, these three technologies significantly enhance the capacity available for customers to use VZ’s network and the speed at which their data sessions are completed. The carrier aggregation integrates discreet bands of spectrum to ensure data flows between the bands more efficiently. While 4×4 MIMO uses an increased number of antennas at the cell tower and on customers’ devices to minimize interference when transmitting data, 256 QAM enables the devices and network to exchange information in larger amounts, delivering more bits of data in each transmission.

Notably, the service provider has achieved 953 Mbps in a real-world deployment in Florida by combining licensed and unlicensed bands with 4-carrier aggregation, 4×4 MIMO and 256 QAM. VZ was the first carrier to deploy the first end-to-end use of band 48 Citizens Broadband Radio Service 3.5 GHz spectrum in an LTE Advanced carrier aggregation demonstration.

Also, it was the first to achieve more than 1 Gbps speeds on 4G LTE network. As such, customers experience the largest LTE coverage in the nation, unrivaled service reliability and the most consistently fast speeds in the telecom ecosystem.

Verizon continues to achieve increased market traction with focus on the retail post-paid market, higher penetration of smartphones and related sale of internet devices.

In the past three months, VZ stock has rallied 5.3% against the industry’s decline of 2.4%.

Verizon currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Better-ranked stocks in the broader industry include Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL), Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). While Comtech and Micron sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Juniper carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Comtech has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 5%. It beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 123.7%.

Micron has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.2%. It beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.9%.

Juniper has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 5.7%. It exceeded earnings estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters with an average positive surprise of 3.4%.

Wall Street’s Next Amazon

Zacks EVP Kevin Matras believes this familiar stock has only just begun its climb to become one of the greatest investments of all time. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in pure genius.

Click for details >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Legendary Investor Louis Navellier’s Trading Breakthrough

Discovered almost by accident, Louis Navellier’s incredible trading breakthrough has delivered 148 double- and triple-digit winners over the past 5 years — including a stunning 487% win in just 10 months.

Learn to use this formula and you can start turning every $10,000 invested into as much as $58,700.

Click here to review Louis’ urgent presentation.