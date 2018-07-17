IHOP 60-Cent Pancakes: How to Get Yours

IHOP is offering 60-cent pancakes today in celebration of its 60th anniversary.

Source: Shutterstock

The celebration means that customers can come in and place a single order for pancakes and get them for 60 cents. There is a limit of one order per customer and they must be dining in to receive the special price.

The Dine Brands (NYSE: DIN ) company is going to be offering the special deal for IHOP 60-cent pancakes for most of the day today, making it easy for customers to stop in at their leisure. The celebratory price will be available at participating locations from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. today.

There’s a few other things to note about this special deal today. Customers that stop in for the IHOP 60-cent pancakes will not be able to combine the offer with other coupons or discounts. The 60-cent price also doesn’t cover the cost of tax or gratuity. So guests need to keep that in mind as well if they plan to stop by for the deal today.

The IHOP 60-cent pancake celebration is actually a little late. The company opened it first restaurant way back on July 7, 1958. The company’s first ever store was located in Burbank, Calif. At the time of it launch, the restaurant chain was still going by “International House of Pancakes” before switching to the acronym IHOP.

IHOP would go on to purchase Applebee’s in 2007. After this, the corporate entity named IHOP changed its named to Dine Brands to reflect the change that it no longer just managed the IHOP stores.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.