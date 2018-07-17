IHOP Delivery Goes National With DoorDash Deal

IHOP delivery (NYSE: DIN ) is happening all around the U.S. as the company has inked a deal with DoorDash that will ensure that your pancakes will get straight to your doorstep.

The pancake chain is allowing its users to order pancakes, eggs, burgers or something else with the opportunity of getting that foot delivered to their home through DoorDash. The company announced the DoorDash partnership on Tuesday as the decision to add delivery coincides with the company’s 60th birthday.

The decision helps to extend the IHOP ‘N Go platform, which is designed to allow pancake lovers to order food online or through a mobile app. The decision will mean that at least 300 IHOP restaurants across the U.S. will be sending food to homes, although the delivery fee has yet to be announced.

“This is really the next step in our broader strategy that we started working on about two years ago with going after the off-premise occasion,” IHOP President Darren Rebelez said. “We were hearing from our guests that they wanted to enjoy IHOP food at home or wherever else they wanted to go.”

Overall, revenue from food deliveries has increased by 20% over the last five years, while the overall number of deliveries has been up by 10% over the same period of time.

DIN stock was up about 0.2% on Tuesday afternoon.