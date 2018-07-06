Why iQIYI Stock Is Heading Lower on Friday

iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ ) had an underwhelming end to the week as the stock was slumping lower on Friday, reaching its one-year low as the stock is now selling at $29.92 per share.

The company is often called the Netflix of China as it is the biggest online streaming service in the Asian country. The stock reached its peak of $46.23 a share on June 19, but the company’s shares have fallen nearly 35% since then as it fell to a bear market on June 22.

The iQIYI drop is reportedly linked to technical weakness that it’s experiencing for the first time since the incredible rally it experienced from May 21 through June 19, which saw shares double in value over that time. Nevertheless, the stock is popular among millennials, according to Robinhood.

Robinhood is a free trading app that’s popular amongst millennials and it reveals that iQIYI moved up one spot 25th place in the most-owned stocks on the app. Users added 1,765 more positions over the past week up until this past Thursday.

IQ stock fell more than 4.1% on Friday, as well as an additional 0.4% after the bell.