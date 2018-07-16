Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Slips Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Slips Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

JBHT beat EPS and revenue estimates for Q2

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2JrTpJt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) stock was down on Monday despite releasing a positive earnings report for the second quarter of 2018.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Slips Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
Source: cloakedghost via Flickr

J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings report for the second quarter of the year includes earnings per share of $1.37. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of 88 cents from the same time last year. It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.28 for the quarter.

Net income reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services for the second quarter of 2018 came in at $151.65 million. The trucking and transportation company reported net income of $97.87 million in its second quarter of 2017.

During the second quarter of the year, J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported operating income of $214.81 million. This is better than its operating income of $163.62 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services also reported revenue of $2.14 billion for the second quarter of 2018. This is up from its revenue of $1.73 billion that was reported in the second quarter of the previous year. It also came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $2.06 billion for the period.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services notes that its second quarter revenue was up thanks a few things. This includes an increase in revenue per load of 12% for Intermodal, a 17% increase in revenue producing trucks for Dedicated Contract Services and a 13% increase in revenue per load in Integrated Capacity Solutions.

JBHT stock started off up 6% on Monday morning, but is now down 2% as of noon Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/07/j-b-hunt-transport-services-down-despite-earnings-beat/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC