LabCorp Data Breach 2018: Were Your Patient Records Exposed?

A LabCorp data breach took place over the weekend.

Source: Shutterstock

According to Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE: LH ), the data breach was noticed by the company during the weekend. In response to the suspicious activity, LabCorp took some of its systems offline in an attempt to contain the data breach.

The company says that customers don’t need to worry about the LabCorp data breach. It notes that it hasn’t found any evidence in its systems that there was any”unauthorized transfer or misuse of data.”

In response to the LabCorp data breach, the company has notified the proper authorities. It is also planning to go along with any investigation into its systems that may be required.

While information doesn’t appear to have been stolen, the LabCorp data breach is affecting some customers. The company says that shutting down some of its systems made it impossible for customers to receive test processing and access to test results.

LabCorp also notes that it is still working to completely restore its systems following the data breach. However, it does say that it plans to have most testing operations back up and running today. It is expecting to restore more of its systems over the next several days. It points out that this may cause some delays for LabCorp Diagnostics customers as it sorts out the problem.

All of this information comes from an filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made on Monday. You can follow this link to read it for yourself.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.