Friday Apple Rumors: LG to Supply AAPL with LCD Screens

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of LG supplying LCD screens to AAPL. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

LCD Screens: A recent report claims that LG will be supplying Apple with LCD screens for one of its 2018 iPhone devices, reports 9to5Mac. According to this report, the company will be providing the LCD screens for AAPL’s 6.1-inch iPhone. The report states that this will have LG creating 20 million LCD screens for the devices. Rumors claims the LCD iPhone will launch later this year.

iPad Models: AAPL has registered two new iPad models in Eurasia, MacRumors notes. The new iPad models that are in this bit of news have model numbers of A1895 and A1980. The registration was with the Eurasian Economic Commission. It requires registration of all devices with encryption that will be sold in certain countries. These iPad models are likely part of the iPad Pro refresh that rumors claim is coming later this year.

MacBook Pro: There are already some concerns about the new MacBook Pro laptops’ keyboards, reports AppleInsider. These concerns have to do with the reliability of the component. These MacBook Pro computers use a new version of the company’s butterfly keyboards. Previous versions of these keyboards have been the target of complaints from customers. This is due to them easily malfunctioning. Now that the new MacBook Pro models are out, some claim that Apple hasn’t done enough to improve the keyboards. Time will tell if this is the case.

