LongHorn Steakhouse Hotline: Steak Grilling Tips on July 4

The LongHorn Steakhouse Hotline will be available on July 4 in order to help those who are spending time with friends and family grilling with their steak grilling needs.

The restaurant chain announced that it will have experts manning a hotline from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Central tomorrow as they will answer all sorts of grill-related questions, specifically ones that pertain to steaks.

The LongHorn Steakhouse Hotline experts are the winners of this year’s Grill Masters competition, which saw Grill Masters from LongHorn locations all across the country compete for glory and a decent amount of cash. Each contestant was given the task of cooking six steaks and sides in 20 minutes or less, while also surviving a verbal grilling about general stake knowledge.

Michelle Cerveny from Cuyahoga, Ohio was the winner and she’ll be joined on a line by plenty of worthy runners-up. You can access the knowledge of these experts by calling 1-855-LH-Grill (855-544-7455) and ask anything you want about grilling and they’ll fulfill your requests as best they can.

The LongHorn SteakHouse Hotline will be back after Labor Day in case you don’t need them or you’re unable to get ahold of them this time around.

What will you be grilling this year and how will you be celebrating your July 4 with friends and family?