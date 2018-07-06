Lululemon Athletica Shares Climb Following Analyst Meeting

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU ) stock was up more than 3% on Friday as the company’s CFO met with an analyst to discuss the future of the company and its upcoming plans.

The company’s shares are not too far off the all-time record, which the stock reached back in June as the yoga apparel segment of the industry has been on the rise recently. The company recently rolled out its first-quarter results for fiscal 2019, which were well ahead of the mark.

Plus, Lululemon Athletica updated its earnings guidance for the fiscal year. The company is also benefiting from the fact that the short-term outlook for clothing retailers is better now than it has been in years, putting Lululemon in a good position to take advantage of this fact.

The stock was also unaffected by the fact that the U.S. recently implemented higher import tariffs for a variety of goods, proving that Lululemon Athletica’s strength goes deep.

LULU stock was up about 3.2% after the news of the meeting came out Friday, while its recent blockbuster earnings results also helped to lift the company’s shares ahead of next week.