Macy’s Data Breach 2018: What Online Shoppers Should Know

There’s a Macy’s (NYSE: M ) data breach that online shoppers need to be aware of.

Source: Shutterstock

The following is what online shoppers need to know about the data breach.

Macy’s noticed suspicious activity on its website starting on June 11.

After looking into the matter, the company found that hackers had obtained access to user profiles starting on April 26 and lasting until June 12.

The hackers were using valid usernames and passwords to log in to the accounts of Macy’s shoppers.

Macy’s says that it believes this information was obtained from a source other than it.

It is requiring affected customers to change their passwords to gain access to their accounts again.

The company is also warning customers to change passwords for accounts that share the same login details.

Hackers were able to use the login information to steal private information about customers from Macy’s.

This includes credit card and debit card numbers, as well as expiration dates for those cards.

What wasn’t stolen was the security codes on the backs of these cards.

Other information that was stolen include first and last names, addresses, emails, phone numbers and birthdays.

Customers hit by the data breach are being offered AllClear ID protection by Macy’s free of charge.

The company also points out that it has alerted all credit and debt card companies of the data breach.

It is also advising customers affected by the data breach to remain vigilant in keeping track of their credit and debit card transactions.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Macy’s data breach.

M stock was down 1% as of noon Wednesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.