Marijuana News: 12 Things to Know About the Tilray IPO

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY ) is responsible for some new marijuana news with its IPO that launches today.

Here are a few things to know about the Tilray IPO.

The company is selling a total of 9 million shares of its Class 2 common stock in its IPO.

6,524,000 shares of Class 2 common stock is being sold by the company in the U.S. and other countries outside of Canada.

These shares are being sold for $17 each for a total value of $110,908,000.

The remaining 2,476,000 shares of Class 2 common stock are being sold in Canada and other countries outside the U.S.

These shares are being sold at CAD$22.45 each for a total value of CAD$55,586,200.

All the shares that are being sold in the Tilray IPO have a total value of $153 million.

Underwriters of the IPO in the U.S. will also have the option of buying an additional 978,600 shares of the Class 2 common stock.

Canadian underwriters of the IPO also have the option of purchasing an additional 371,400 shares of the stock.

Tilray says that it is expecting to close its IPO on July 23, so long as it meets customary closing conditions.

Cowen and BMO Capital Markets are working together as the book-runners for the Tilray IPO.

Cowen is acting as the book-runner specifically for the U.S. portion of the IPO.

BMO Capital Markets is serving as the book-runner for the part of the IPO taking place in Canada.

TLRY stock was up 27% as of Thursday morning.

