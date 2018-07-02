Marijuana News: First Mass. Dispensary to Sell Recreational Marijuana

In the latest marijuana news, a Massachusetts dispensary becomes the first to garner a license to sell recreational marijuana in the Northeastern state.

Source: Shutterstock

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission on Monday issued the first license for a recreational pot store in the state, awarding a provisional permit to a medical marijuana dispensary outside Worcester. The store is set to open in several weeks, according to the agency.

Adults who aren’t registered patients will be able to buy marijuana legally once the store opens, although the Leicester store, Cultivate, needs to pass final inspections first. Plus, the store’s owners and managers need to complete fingerprint-based background checks as well.

“We’re very excited to be the first,” Cultivate president Sam Barber said to reporters after the commission voted to unanimously grant his company the provisional license. “We all feel [the marijuana industry] is going to be tremendous for the Commonwealth — the amount of jobs that this is going to create for the local community, especially our town, and the amount of tax revenue is going to be a huge help.”