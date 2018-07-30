McDonald’s MacCoin: 10 Things to Know About the Big Mac 50th Anniversary Promotion

The McDonald’s MacCoin is part of a new promotional event being held by the fast food company to celebrate the Big Mac’s 50th anniversary.

Here are a few things to know about the promotional event.

The new promotional event from McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD

(NYSE: This event gives customers the chance to pick up one McDonald’s MacCoin with the purchase of a Big Mac.

These coins can be collected, or customers can trade them in for a free Big Mac.

The ability to trade the MacCoins in for a Big Mac starts on Aug. 3, 2018.

The MacCoins will continue to be eligible for trade in offer through 2018.

The McDonald’s MacCoin promotion will see the company celebrating the history of the Big Mac.

This includes offer a variety of different MacCoins that represent different eras of the company’s history.

There will be a total of 6.2 million MacCoins spread across 50 countries.

The MacCoins will only be available while supplies last.

14,000 McDonald’s locations in the U.S. will be taking part in the proportional event.

The following are the different types of McDonald’s MacCoin that customers will be able to collect during this special promotional event from the fast food chain.

“The ‘70s, showcasing the decade’s flower power

The ‘80s alluding to pop art

The ‘90s defined with bold, abstract shapes

The early ‘00s specifically focusing on the technology that was at the forefront of the turn of the century

The ‘10s MacCoin calling attention to the evolution of communication.”

