Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Edges Higher on Q4 Earnings Beat

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) unveiled its latest quarterly earnings results after the bell on Thursday, posting profit that came in well ahead of analysts’ expectations.

Source: Microsoft

The Pacific Northwest tech company posted its fiscal fourth quarter results for 2018, closing out the year with a bang as the company’s adjusted earnings tallied up to $1.13 per share, excluding certain items. Analysts were calling for the company to amass adjusted earnings of $1.08 cents per share for the period, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Microsoft also impressed on the sales front as the company’s fourth-quarter revenue reached $30.09 billion, ahead of the $29.21 billion that analysts were calling for, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. The figure was a 17% improvement compared to the company’s year-ago revenue.

The company did not unveil how much revenue Azure raked in for the quarter, but did announce that the figure was an 89% improvement compared to the year-ago quarter. KeyBanc analysts project that Azure likely yielded $2.05 billion of Commercial Cloud revenue, which marks an 80% year-over-year growth, while declining from the 93% growth it raked in during its third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud brought in $9.6 billion in revenue, growing about 23% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts were projecting the tech giant to bring in Intelligent Cloud revenue of $9.09 billion, per FactSet.

MSFT stock gained more than 0.3% on Thursday after the bell following the company’s quarterly earnings report. Shares were down about 0.7% during regular trading hours.