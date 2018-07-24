Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) been one of those stocks this year? Let’s take a closer look at the stock’s year-to-date performance to find out.

Microsoft is one of 627 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s full-year earnings has moved 8.07% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock’s earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that MSFT has returned about 26.22% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 10.46% on average. As we can see, Microsoft is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MSFT belongs to the Computer – Software industry, which includes 51 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.83% so far this year, so MSFT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

MSFT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.