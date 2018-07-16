Today’s Rumor: Is a Microsoft Phone in the Works?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) may be creating a Microsoft Phone although it is unclear whether or not this is anything more than a rumor at the moment.

Source: Microsoft

The news would be quite surprising considering that the tech giant stopped making hardware a couple of years ago as it couldn’t compete with all the iOS and Android devices out there that essentially made Windows Phones futile. The company had previously acquired Nokia’s mobile division in a bid to compete with these giants.

However, a rumor has emerged suggesting that a Microsoft Phone is in the works, which follows a recent rumor that the company was developing a new device that runs on Windows 10 known as Andromeda. Now, it is believed that this phone is actually being made, with a rumor suggesting that you may be able to get your hands on it as early as next year.

Another rumor suggests that the company is also developing its own Android headset as it seeks to branch out to other hardware technologies. The site that released the rumor — Windows Latest — also offered screenshots that reveal a conversation between a customer service agent and a customer, with the former also reassuring the customer that Microsoft is no longer making new Lumia phones.

MSFT stock fell about 0.6% on Monday following the day’s rumor.