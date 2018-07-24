Microsoft Working on Budget Friendly Xbox Streaming Console

A new report claims that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) is working on an Xbox streaming console.

According to this report, the company’s new Xbox streaming console is part of the rumored Scarlett Cloud platform. This is the name that the company has reportedly been using internally to refer to its plans for a video game streaming service.

This report claims that the new Xbox streaming console will launch alongside a second console next year. The idea is that the one will be just for streaming games from the Scarlett Cloud, while the other will be a more traditional console.

The report says that work on the Xbox streaming console is currently ahead of the more traditional one. It also notes that all games will be available for both consoles, and that the traditional one will also support video game streaming, reports Thurrott.

With both consoles supporting the Scarlett Cloud platform, Microsoft is hoping to drive sales of the Xbox streaming console with a lower price point. The idea is that this will boost console sales, which will give it a larger user base. Owners of the device will have to pay for access to the streaming service, which is how MSFT will make its money.

This report also notes that Microsoft is hoping to overcome latency issues with its Scarlett Cloud platform. The company operates data centers around the world, which could cut down on these issues. The Xbox streaming console will also house a portion of the game locally, which will also reduce lag.

