MLB Crypto Baseball: 10 Things to Know About the Blockchain Game

MLB Crypto Baseball is a new blockchain game that is getting ready to launch.

Here are a few things to know about MLB Crypto Baseball.

The game will be based on the Ethereum cryptocurrency.

It will allow players to spend their Ethereum on digital collectibles, level ups and more.

A secondary market will also exist where users can sell the digital collectibles from the game to other players for Ethereum.

The first 100 users that sign up to play the game will receive a free digital collectible.

There will also be additional rewards for players that recommend the game to others via a referral program.

The game will be available to play through a website when it launches.

This will require some work on the part of the player if they want to play the game.

However, the MLB Crypto Baseball game will be getting a mobile app as well.

This app won’t be available when the game launches, though.

Lucid Sight is acting as the developer of the blockchain game for the MLB.

“We talked a long time ago about bitcoin and whether we should accept it as payment for MLB.tv and some of our other products, and we opted not to, Kenny Gersh, MLB’s executive VP of gaming and new business ventures, told PYMNTS.com. “At the end of the day we decided that isn’t our business, we’re not in the speculation business. We’re in the business of delivering baseball to fans. So this game is a more interesting intersection of blockchain technology and what we do.”

