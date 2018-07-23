Mondelez Recalls Ritz Products for Potential Salmonella

Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ ) is issuing a Ritz recall for some of its products over salmonella concerns.

According to Mondelez, the Rita recall is going into effect mostly on two types of products it sells: Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits. The recall has to do with the fact that these types of products contain whey. The supplier of the whey has announced a recall over the possibility of salmonella.

The products that are specifically included in the Ritz recall are as follows.

Ritz Bits Cheese Big Bag 3 oz

Ritz Bits Cheese 1 oz

Ritz Bits Cheese 12 Pack Carton

Ritz Bits Cheese 30 Pack Carton

Ritz Bits Cheese 1.5 oz

Ritz Bits Cheese 3 oz Go Packs

10.8 oz Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches

1.35 oz Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches

10.8 Oz Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches With Cheese

1.35 Oz Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches With Cheese

10.8 Oz Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches With White Cheddar Cheese

1.35 Oz Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches With White Cheddar Cheese

10.8 Oz Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches With Cream Cheese

1.35 Oz Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches With Cream Cheese

Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 20 Pack

Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 40 Pack

Mondelez notes that there has yet to be any cases of illness reported in connection to the products included in its Ritz recall. It is instead simply basing its recall off of the whey supplier’s recall. Customers that own products in the recall should throw them out.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Ritz recall from Mondelez.

