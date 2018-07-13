Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > MoviePass News: 3D, IMAX Movies Added (for a Fee)

MoviePass News: 3D, IMAX Movies Added (for a Fee)

It will cost you an extra $2 to $5

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

In the latest MoviePass news, the company announced that its subscribers will have the option of watching 3D and IMAX movies as well for an additional fee.

The moviegoing subscriber provider — which is owned by publicly-traded Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) — is hoping to invite more people back to movie theaters at a time when online streaming services are dominating and less people are actually getting out of the house and visiting a cinema.

MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe said that starting on Labor Day, on September 3rd, the app will offer a feature that will allow its subscribers to add IMAX and 3D movies for an additional $2 to $5 a month. “Imagine you’re a customer and now you can go to what typically might be a $17 or $18 ticket for an extra $5?” Lowe explained to Business Insider. “That’s going to be extremely valuable.”

The monthly fee would still only add up to a little bit more than the full price or perhaps even less of a 3D or IMAX ticket in an expensive city such as New York where movie tickets sometimes exceed $20 if you’re going for these films. The additional fee is a one-time fee that’s added on to the current price of $10 per month.

HMNY stock was down about 9.8% early on Friday afternoon despite the news.

