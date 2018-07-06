MoviePass Pricing: ‘Peak Times’ Surcharge Starts Today

Helios and Matheson Analytics’ (NASDAQ: HMNY ) MoviePass pricing is increasing today with the introduction of “peak times” surcharges.

The peak times surcharges for MoviePass will have the company charging customers more depending on when they see a film. This is basically restricted to more popular movies and time slots with more demand.

MoviePass notes that the surcharges for watching a movie during peak times can range from $2 to $6. This all just depends on how popular the movie in and how much in demand the showing is. The company says it is still testing out the proper way to price in-demand films.

Subscribers to MoviePass can tell which films will include the surcharge by looking for a red lightning bolt above them. There will also be a gray lightning bolt above movies that may become sought after enough to warrant the surcharge.

Not everyone will have to worry about the MoviePass peak times surcharges. The company says that it won’t hit quarterly or annual subscribers until the next time they renew their subscription. It also says that each customer will be able to waive the peak time surcharge once per month, reports Cnet.

“You can avoid the surcharge by selecting a different showtime or movie, MoviePass said in a statement to subscribers obtained by Variety. “Over the coming weeks we’ll also be introducing Peak Pass, which will allow you to waive one peak fee per month.”

HMNY stock was up 1% as of Friday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.