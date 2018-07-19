Rowan Atkinson Death Hoax: ‘Mr. Bean Is Dead’ Links Linked to Virus

A link that says ‘Mr. Bean Is Dead’ has been making the rounds in the Internet lately but this is actually a Rowan Atkinson death hoax that’s linked to a computer virus.

The link is claiming that Atkinson, who plays Mr. Bean, is dead in a viral death hoax that claims to offer video tribute to the actor from “FOX BREAKING NEWS.” The links seem legitimately, offering the actor’s birth and alleged death date along with the preview image.

Once users click the video link, they will be sent to a falsified security page that requests that they dial a phone number, according to reports. If you do call the phone number on screen, you will be asked to offer your credit card information so you can purchase what the hackers claim is a software fix.

Instead, the downloaded file will fill your computer with viruses. The death hoax video has been around since July 2017 but it is making a comeback once again. The video claims that Atkinson lost his life in a car crash.

This isn’t the first time that the death hoax debunking website Snopes verified this information and discovered that the actor is still alive and in good health. There are other celebrities that may lead to your computer getting infected with a virus, including singer Shawn Mendes due to his rising popularity.