Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2018: 7 Things to Know

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2018 is taking place tomorrow, marking one of the most iconic eating contests in contemporary American history.
Here are seven things you should know about it:
- The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest has been around for 102 years now, amassing tens of thousands of spectators every year to watch dozens of competitors eat as many hot dogs as they can with the hopes of winning.
- It takes place on July 4 in Coney Island every year and the winner gets to take home the Mustard Belt and plenty of cash money.
- The event sees competitive eaters gorging down hot dogs in 10 minutes and both men and women are invited to participate.
- However, competitors need to first make the cut in regional pre-event qualifying rounds to enter the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 2018.
- Whomever gets first place wins $10,000, while second place garners $5,000 and so on.
- Current reigning champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut is considered to be the favorite for the event as last year, he ate 72 hot dots in 10 minutes, an all-time record for the event. He ate 70 hot dogs in 2016.
- Chestnut has won eight times consecutively from 2007 to 2014 before being beaten in 2015 by Matt “Megatoad” Stonie. Nevertheless, Chestnut says he’s capable of eating even more hot dogs in this year’s competition.