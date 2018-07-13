National French Fry Day 2018: How to Get Your Free McDonald’s Fries

Today is National French Fry Day 2018 and McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD ) has a special deal for customers.

Customers that stop by their local McDonald’s locations in the U.S. today can get their hands on a free order of french fries to celebrate National French Fry Day with. This offer is specifically for a medium order of fries.

That’s all well and good, but customers can’t just head into their local store for the free McDonald’s fries. Instead, there are a few loops the fast foot chain is making them jump through first.

The first requirement for getting a free order of medium french fries from McDonald’s is to spend a minimum of $1 at the store. The next catch is that the person must download the company’s mobile app and use it to complete the order.

Another thing to note about this offer is that it is only good for one free order of medium fries. This means that customers can’t just make multiple $1 orders to nab extra fries today.

That’s a bit of a bummer for parents that were hoping to take their kids to McDonald’s and get them free fries. It really puts a hamper on any group that was planning to take advantage of the deal today.

Either way, it is still free fries. At this point it just comes down to if customers think it’s worth going through the hassle to get the deal.

