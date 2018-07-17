7 National Hot Dog Day Deals for July 18, 2018

Tomorrow is National Hot Dog Day and there are plenty of amazing deals that food chains and convenience stores around the U.S. are offering at this time of the year.
Here are seven of the best National Hot Dog Day deals, which is celebrated on July 18:
- Burger King: The burger chain is offering hot dogs for 79 cents in select participating locations in July.
- 7-Eleven: This convenience store already has plenty of dogs but they’ll be cheaper tomorrow as you’ll be able to get Big Bite Dogs for a dollar.
- Dog Haus: You’ll be able to get a free hot dog with Dog Haus when you download the company app and register.
- Harris Teeter: The food chain will be offering 14 oz. Ball Park Angus Franks for $1.99 each and 8 pk. Wonder Hot Dog Buns for $0.99 each with a limit of two while supplies last.
- Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries: This chain will be selling Souther-style dogs for 99 cents from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow. There’s a limit of two dogs per person.
- Philly Pretzel Factory: You can get pretzels here too but the chain will be selling $1 pretzel dogs all day on July 18, with the first 100 customers at each location also getting a punch card for $1 hot dogs for every day in August.
- Sonic: The popular chain will be selling 99-cent corn dogs between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. tomorrow.