National Ice Cream Day 2018: Deals From Baskin-Robbins, Cold Stone Creamery, Dippin’ Dots and More

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and that means there will be loads of deals for customers to keep an eye out for.

Source: Shutterstock

The following are a collection of National Ice Cream Day deals that customers can take advantage of on July 15, 2018.

Cold Stone Creamery — Customers can get a “Buy One Get One Free Creation” coupon when they sign up for the company’s rewards app this Sunday. Current customers with accounts may also get a coupon for the deal.

— Customers can get a “Buy One Get One Free Creation” coupon when they sign up for the company’s rewards app this Sunday. Current customers with accounts may also get a coupon for the deal. Baskin-Robbins — The ice cream chain is offer special deals to customers with its app, including 99-cent sundaes and a buy-one-get-one-free deal on ice cream cones.

— The ice cream chain is offer special deals to customers with its app, including 99-cent sundaes and a buy-one-get-one-free deal on ice cream cones. Dairy Queen — Customers that stop in at their local store this Sunday can grab themselves a free small Blizzard, but only after downloading the app and signing up for an account.

— Customers that stop in at their local store this Sunday can grab themselves a free small Blizzard, but only after downloading the app and signing up for an account. Dippin’ Dots — Select stores around the U.S. will be offering a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots to celebrate National Ice Cream Day this year.

— Select stores around the U.S. will be offering a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots to celebrate National Ice Cream Day this year. Whole Foods — Customers pick up two pints of Ben & Jerry’s or Talenti ice cream from July 13, through July 15.

— Customers pick up two pints of Ben & Jerry’s or Talenti ice cream from July 13, through July 15. Ma & Pa Shops — As with any National Food Day, its a good idea to check out local small stores for special deals that may be available this Sunday.

National Ice Cream Day actually got its start thanks to President Ronald Reagan. The former President announced the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day back in 1984. At the same time, he also announced July as National Ice Cream Month.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.