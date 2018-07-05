Netflix Ultra: What the New Pricier Subscription Tier Would Offer

Netflix Ultra is the newest subscription package that the company is considering for its customers.

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) is currently testing out the new price tier overseas. It has yet to nail down a price for the new subscription tier, but tests currently have it sitting at either €16.99 or €19.99. This would likely have Netflix Ultra costing $16.99 or $19.99 in the U.S.

So what exactly would come with a Netflix Ultra subscription? It looks like the company is testing out offering four simultaneous streams of 4K video at once. It also looks like the plans would support HDR video streams.

Netflix customers with its current Premium plan may be seeing some similarities between their plans and Netflix Ultra. That’s because both of these features are currently available via the Premium plan. It likely that NFLX will make changes to the Premium plan and move some of its features to the Ultra one.

“In this case, we are testing slightly different price points and features to better understand how consumers value Netflix,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge. “Not everyone will see this test and we may not ever offer the specific price points or features included in this test.”

The highest tier of Netflix available to customers is currently the Premium package. It costs customers $13.99 each month. The plan didn’t used to be that expensive, but a Netflix price increase late last year bumped it up from its previous price of $11.99.

NFLX stock was up 1% as of Thursday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.