Nintendo (NTDOY) Sues Two Large Emulator Sites

Nintendo (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) announced that the video game giant is filing lawsuits against two of the biggest emulator sites for copyright infringement of its games.

The company is targeting LoveROMs and LoveRETRO, which are two of the biggest ROM-hosting websites in its suits, which include a 27-page filing as to why it is choosing these sites in particular. Nintendo noted that the LoveROMs website garners more than 17 million visitors every month and these users are drawn in by the fact that the site offers free, unauthorized copies of the company’s video games, as well as other highly valuable intellectual property.

“The resulting popularity of Defendants’ LoveROMs and LoveRETRO websites has allowed Defendants to reap substantial ill-gotten gains, including through donations and the sale of advertising on the LoveROMs and LoveRETRO websites,” the company wrote.

LoveROMs has responded by removing all Nintendo games from its site but the company left the rest of the games for other consoles available to users there. Meanwhile, LoveRETRO said that it”has effectively been shut down until further notice.”

Nintendo is asking for more than simply the sites shutting down the ROMs of its games as it is also seeking statutory damages amounting to $150,000 for each Nintendo game available on the sites, as well as up to $2 million for each trademark infringement. The company also seeks for the sites to hand over their domain names and the sources of their ROMs.

NTDOY stock was down about 1.7% on Monday following the news.