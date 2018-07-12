Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2018: 6 Things to Know

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN ) announced that the company is running its annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale this year.

Here are six things to know about it:

The company said that its retail sale will offer a number of deep discounts on some of its best apparel items and the sale is only eight days away as it launches Friday, July 20, running through Monday, Aug. 6.

Although the sale technically opens to the public on the 20th, company card holders will have early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starting on Thursday, July 12. You can also get the card before then if you don’t have one and shop early to ensure your favorite item doesn’t sell out.

The sale is a special one because it’s not a close out sale or a seasonal when due to the fact that the company needs to get rid of some old inventory. Instead, the sale is geared towards new styles at great prices for a limited time.

You’ll be able to buy everything from clothes, shoes, household items, accessories and beauty products.

Brands offering items at a discount include Theory, MCM, Topshop, Nike and Alo Yago. Nordstrom in-house brands including Halogen and Zella are also offering sales.

The sale also applies to the Nordstrom Buy Online & Pick Up In Store service, which allows you to reserve an item online and pick it up an hour later at your local Nordstrom location.

JWN stock is down 1.1% Thursday.