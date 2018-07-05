Why Northrop Grumman Is Trending on Twitter Today

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC ) is making waves on Twitter today because one of its workers was spotted in the infamous Unite the Right rally last August in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Michael Miselis is a University of California, Los Angeles doctoral student with a U.S. government security clearance who works on sensitive research for prominent defense contractor Northrop Grumman as a systems engineer. ProPublica and Frontline have been working to identify white supremacists who are responsible for violent demonstrations across the country, including the Charlottesville rally.

The groups identified Miselis as one of the members of the rally by using video footage and social media posts. Reporters were then able to confirm his identity in an encounter with his outside of his home.

In interviews, several California law enforcement officials were able to identify Miselis as a member of RAM. “I think you got the wrong guy,” he said before driving off in his car after being confronted.

Miselis was later asked about his involvement with RAM via email and he did not answer any additional questions that arose from reporters and law enforcement officials. As things stand, Northrop Grumman has taken no action against Miselis, although Twitter has been rampant with comments from users asking the company to fire him due to his association with white supremacy.