True Food Kitchen: 13 Things to Know About Oprah’s Latest Investment

Oprah Winfrey is investing in True Food Kitchen.

Oprah says that she decided to invest in True Food Kitchen after eating at one of the company’s locations and seeing how passionate it was. The finer details of her investment are unknown, but she will be joining the company’s Board of Directors.

Here are a few things to know about the company.

True Food Kitchen is a restaurant chain that offers healthy eating options.

The chain follows the dietary guidelines set by celebrity doctor Andrew Weil.

This includes following Weil’s anti-inflammatory food pyramid.

That means that it offers foods like quinoa burgers and spaghetti squash casserole.

The chain currently has a total of 23 location.

These locations are spread across 10 states.

True Food Kitchen says that it is planning to double its store count over the next few years.

It specifically notes that it is looking to expand its business to the East Coast.

The newest locations set to open later this year are in Nashville and Jacksonville.

The headquarters for True Food Kitchen is in Phoenix, Ariz.

The company got its start back in 2008 when it was launched by Dr. Weil and Fox Restaurant Concepts’ Sam Fox.

Sam Fox. True Food Kitchen split off to become its own company late last year.

Current CEO Christine Barone, a former Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX

