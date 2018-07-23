Overstock (OSTK) Buys Property Management Platform Houserie

Overstock (NASDAQ: OSTK ) announced that the company is entering the real estate market with the acquisition of property management platform Houserie.

The online retailer announced early on Monday that it would be buying Houserie, which is a site that offers landlords and property managers a number of services designed to help them manage single- and multi-family homes. Overstock said that the move is its first venture into real estate as part of an initiative called O Real Estate.

The company added that the full O Real Estate site will be rolled out in September, serving as a portal “for renting, buying and managing property, all in one place.” The idea is to connect customers to properties that are available for rent or sale, as well as to create a portal that allows homeowners to sell or rent their properties.

Overstock added that the company is not seeking to own the properties at the moment. “We want to leverage our strong search technology to link Overstock.com customers with their dream home, as well as help them furnish it,” the company wrote.

Services offered by Houserie at the moment include identity verification, checking eviction histories, credit and background checks and more.

“For nearly 20 years, Overstock has connected customers with premium home goods, helping them build their dream homes; now, we look forward to expanding those services in the real estate industry,” said Seth Moore, senior vice president of strategy at Overstock.com.

OSTK stock fell about 3% on Monday