Hasbro (HAS) and Blizzard (ATVI) Join Forces on Overwatch NERF Line

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS ) and Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI ) have announced a partnership that will bring an Overwatch NERF gun line to life in honor of one of the most popular first-person shooters in the world at the moment.

Source: Shutterstock

The two companies are looking to bring some of the most popular Overwatch weapons to life in the form of NERF guns, according to an announcement from the companies during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The weapon is inspired by the Reaper’s iconic shotguns from the game.

The gun is called the Wight Reaper NERF Blaster gun and it is designed with an all-white make with chrome, black and bronze accents throughout the toy. The weapon is capable of carrying eight rounds, plus it can shoot at speeds of up to 90 feet per second.

Each gun comes equipped with custom NERF Rival rounds that have the Overwatch logo on them and they are part of a larger collection that is slated to be released in all major toy stores next year. The two companies had been talking about the collaboration earlier this year through the Overwatch official Twitter account.

Overwatch has been one of the biggest first-person shooters since its May 2016 release. The game is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows and it had 40 million users as of May 2017.

HAS stock is up about 13.7% on Monday on the news, while ATVI shares fell 0.2%.