Pinnacle Foods (PF) Recalls Certain Hungry-Man Frozen Dinners

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE: PF ) stock was up slightly as the company announced on Friday that some of its Hungry-Man frozen dinners may be contaminated with Salmonella, so it issued a recall.

The company said that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert as it had concerns that the products may have traces of Salmonella from the whey powder that has been recalled. The agency sent out the alert as consumers should proceed with great caution when shopping for these products.

A press release revealed that the whey powder is a product that’s regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and it is being voluntarily recalled by Pinnacle Foods. The products included in the recall from the decision include 15.25-oz. individual frozen microwavable dinners with “HUNGRY MAN CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCED BONELESS CHICKEN WYNGZ” printed on the label, as well as a best buy date of 9/6/19.

The product includes the establishment number “EST. P138” or “P-138” on the side of the carton. The products included in the recall were shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Pinnacle Foods discovered the issue on July 17, 2018 as its supplier told the company that they recalled the whey powder ingredient that was used in the ranch dressing seasoning included, which goes with the mashed potatoes item of the meal.

PF stock gained 0.1% on Friday following the news.