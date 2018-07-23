Princess Cruises Supersizes Its New Ship Orders

Princess Cruises announced that the company is rolling out two new supersize cruise ships that will be considerably bigger than any of its current ships over the next seven years.

The company said on Monday that each of its two new vessels will measure 175,000 tons, which are approximately 20% bigger than its biggest ships at the moment. The two offerings will make their debuts in 2023 and 2025 respectively.

Princess Cruises has yet to announce the names of the vessels, which will be able to carry up to 4,300 passengers at double occupancy, which is roughly 700 more than recently unveiled Princess ships, including the Regal Princess. The company added that the new ships will be built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri at the company’s iconic shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

If the ships were to be released today, they would be the fifth and sixth largest cruise vessels in the world. However, once they are released during their 2023 and 2025 debuts, they will not rank as highly due to the fact that other major cruise liners have even bigger ships that will be available sometime between now and 2022.

Princess Cruises has yet to release the design details for the new vessels but the company did say that it will be breaking ground by having the ships be powered by liquid natural gas. Company president Jan Swartz said in a statement that a vessel would “introduce innovative design and leisure experiences driven by the future vacation and lifestyle trends of our guests.”