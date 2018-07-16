Sam’s Club Adds Polish Hot Dogs to the Menu After Costco Removes Them

Sam’s Club announced that the company will be adding Polish hot dogs to its menus following Costco‘s (NASDAQ: COST ) announcement that it was removing them.

Costco announced recently that it would no longer be selling these Polish hot dogs in its stores anymore, which inspired Sam’s Club to add Polish hot dogs to its locations as a way of expanding its retail user base as the company offers many of the same items that Costco sells in addition to the dogs.

Sam’s Club made the news public through a tweet, informing consumers that they can start getting Polish hot dogs at its locations starting on July 23. “Sam’s Club wanted to make sure people everywhere could get their Polish dog fix and at a great value,” a company spokesperson told Fox News.

A number of Costco members were understandably upset over the news that the company will no longer be selling Polish hot dogs from its menu at select stores, pushing many to go to Twitter and express their displeasure with the company’s decision.

“Save the Polish dog or else I cancel my membership and move over to Sam’s Club #SaveThePolishDog @Costco,” tweeted @GromPunisher over the weekend following the announcement from both companies.

COST stock fell more than 1.1% on Monday as the company said it’s no longer selling Polish hot dogs in most of its stores.