Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Gains on Q3 Earnings Beat

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) reported its latest quarterly earnings results late on Thursday, sending shares slightly higher as the company topped Wall Street’s profit expectations by the smallest margin.

The international coffee chain said that for its third quarter of fiscal 2018, it brought in adjusted earnings of about 62 cents per share, ahead of the 61 cents per share that analysts were calling for. The company’s revenue was also ahead of the mark at $6.31 billion, while the Wall Street consensus estimate called for third-quarter sales of $6.26 billion.

Starbucks added that its comparable store sales gained around 1% in the U.S., while this figure surged 0.8% on a global scale. The coffee chain also said that 1.9 million people joined its Starbucks Rewards loyalty program during the period, marking a 14% gain from the same period in the year-ago quarter.

More than 40% of its U.S. sales come from members who are part of the program, while Mobile Order and Pay Now make up roughly 13% of its U.S. transactions.

“Starbucks record performance in Q3 reflects successful execution against our strategic growth priorities and our commitment to deliver predictable, sustainable growth at scale — and meaningful increases in long-term value — for our shareholders,” CEO Kevin Johnson said.

The company added that it sees its full-year global comparable store sales to miss its own guidance of 3% to 5% by a bit.

SBUX stock fell 0.3% on Thursday during regular trading hours but gained about 0.6% after the bell.