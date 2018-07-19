Scentsy’s Disney Collection: 10 Things to Know About the New Line

Disney (NYSE: DIS ) and Scentsy are teaming up to launch a new line of fragrance products.

The following are a few things to know about the new Disney collection of fragrances from Scentsy.

This new line of products will include fragrances designed to fit with the themes of several Disney properties.

These properties include Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Hundred Acre Wood, Disney Princess and Disney & Pixar’s Finding Nemo.

The type of products that customers can expect to come from this collaboration include Scentsy Bars and Scentsy Buddies.

The Scentsy Buddies contain scent packs and share their appearance with Disney characters.

Two of the Scentsy Buddies shown off already are of Tigger and Pooh.

The new collection was initially shown off in Anaheim at Scentsy Family Reunion.

The company is planning to release a few special items that will start showing up in the end of July and through August.

After this, the entire collection will become available for purchase on Sept. 1, 2018.

The Disney collection will be available for customers to purchase through Independent Scentsy Consultants.

The company notes that it is looking to add 100,000 Independent Scentsy Consultants to help it sell the collection across 11 countries.

“We couldn’t find a brand that better matches our aspirations and values,” Scentsy Co-owner and CEO Orville Thompson, said in a statement. “Family-friendly, industry leading, creative, artistic, to warm, enliven and inspire are words from Scentsy’s mission statement, but these words could be used to describe the standards Disney has set for the world.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.