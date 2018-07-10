Southwest Airlines to Stop Serving Peanuts

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV ) is going to stop serving peanuts on its flights later this year.

The change will have Southwest Airlines stop serving its complimentary peanuts to customers on Aug. 1, 2018. Rather than peanuts, the airline will offer complimentary pretzels and other snacks on longer flights.

Southwest Airlines isn’t shy about why it is removing peanuts from its flights. The company says that it is doing so in order to avoid the risk that the snack has for passengers with peanut allergy.

“Peanuts forever will be part of Southwest’s history and DNA,” Southwest Airlines told CNBC. “However, to ensure the best on-board experience for everyone, especially for customers with peanut-related allergies, we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue serving peanuts on all flights beginning Aug. 1.

Surprisingly enough, the reaction to Southwest Airlines removing peanuts from its flights appears mostly positive on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ). The following are some of the reactions to the news from users of the social media website.

“@Southwest will stop serving peanuts beginning August 1!! Whooooo-hooo!!! That’s great news for peanut allergic passengers and their families. We cannot wait to take our next trip with Southwest, thank you!!! ❤ “

“Southwest Airlines is going #Peanut free!!!! This is great news for #peanut #allergy travelers!”

“Gosh…no more peanuts on my Love Airline @SouthwestAir after August 1…an almost 50 yr tradition…not the end of the world..but surreal! 🥜✈💙😞”

“Who needs peanuts when you can have yummy crackers or cookies?”

“@SouthwestAir Thank you for caring about people with nut allergies. 💙💙💙💙”

