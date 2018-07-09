Starbucks to Ban Plastic Straws by 2020

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) is planning to ban plastic straws in its stores by 2020.

The ban on plastic straws at Starbucks will cover all of its 28,000 stores around the world. The company says that the decision to ban plastic straws was made in response to concerns from its customers about the waste that the straws become.

Starbucks notes that this change will have it moving toward plastic lids for its cold-brew drinks. These lids are still made of plastic, but are recyclable. Plastic straws are not. The lid is actually one that SBUX already had on hand for its Draft Nitro drink.

Starbucks does point out that it will still carry straws in its stores after 2020. However, these straws will be made from paper or other biodegradable materials. It also says that some drinks will still come with straws and that customers can always request one with their drink.

According to Starbucks, the first customers that will see the new lids replace plastic straws will be in Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. The new lids will start showing up at other locations through 2020.

“I am really excited to have developed something that can be part of this big transformation of going strawless,” Emily Alexander, the designer of the lid that will replace plastic straws at Starbucks, said in a statement. “It was this very small thing and now it is so much bigger and more impactful.”

SBUX stock was up 1% as of noon Monday.

