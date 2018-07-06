Starbucks Happy Hour: BOGO Espresso Drinks on July 6

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) announced that there is a Starbucks Happy Hour taking place today, Friday, July 6, starting at 3 p.m.

Source: Shutterstock

Plenty of the coffee chain’s beverages will be discounted, including its hot caffeinated drinks and its cool drinks if you’re hoping to take a load off with a refreshing beverage. After 3 pm., you’ll be able to get a Buy One Get One Free espresso beverage deal as part of its promotion.

The offer will be available for drinks on the grande size or larger and it excludes both hot and iced breed coffee, bottled beverages, Starbucks Reserve beverages and Frappuccino blended beverages. You can get this offer by going to the Starbucks website and sign up for the chain’s Happy Hour offers.

The deal will be available at the company’s participating locations all around the U.S. and there will be a limit of one deal being redeemed per person. You could go to your store and ask what the specific hours for the promotion are at that particular location as at least one person said that their store is only offering the deal from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., although the Starbucks website does not offer an ending time on the Starbucks Happy Hour deals.

SBUX stock was up about 0.8% during regular trading and surged an additional 0.2% after the bell.