Starbucks Signing Store: Deaf-Friendly Store to Open in D.C.

The first Starbucks signing store in the U.S. will be opening its doors to customers later this year.

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) will be opening this new location in early October. The Starbucks signing store will be located in Washington D.C. at 6th & H Street near Gallaudet University.

The Starbucks signing store coming to Washington D.C. will be staffed exclusively by people that can use American Sign Language. This will include deaf, hard of hearing and hearing employees. There will be between 20 and 25 employees working at the store.

The push for the Starbucks signing store comes from the company’s own deaf and hard of hearing employees. There was also support from allies of those with hearing problems for the company to create a store that caters to this audience.

“This store is truly from partners, for partners, and we couldn’t have gotten here without the team of Deaf partners and allies from our Accessibility office and the Access Alliance partner network who came together to bring this vision to life,” Rossann Williams, Starbucks Executive Vice President of U.S. Retail, said in a statement . “I look forward to the team welcoming the community to this store in October.”

While the new location coming to Washington D.C. will be the first Starbucks signing store in the U.S., it isn’t the company’s first signing store. The first Starbucks signing store was actually opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia back in 2016. The new store takes design ques from this one to better serve those with hearing issues.

