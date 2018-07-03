46 States Where Fireworks Are Legal as July 4 Approaches

We have compiled a list of states where fireworks are legal, which currently includes 45 states.

Here’s the list of states where fireworks are almost entirely legal with little to no restrictions as to what types of fireworks you can buy and use:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Georgia

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

New Mexico

North Dakota

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

West Virginia

Wyoming

And here’s a list of states where fireworks, firecrackers and roman candles are banned but there are several type of novelty fireworks that are still allowed:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Maryland

Minnesota

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington state

Washington, D.C.

Wisconsin

Make sure you check your local country to determine the legality of fireworks there as these laws may vary from town to town. Location and time of the year, such as July 4th, can also make a difference.

In Wisconsin, a permit is needed to use firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets and mortars. Small sparklers, toy snakes, smoke bombs and other items, including novelty devices that spin on the ground, don’t require a permit.

Fireworks can be bought in Ohio but cannot be used there and they need to be taken out of the state within 48 hours.