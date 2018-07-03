Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > 46 States Where Fireworks Are Legal as July 4 Approaches

46 States Where Fireworks Are Legal as July 4 Approaches

Even if it's legal, there are some states that have restrictions

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

We have compiled a list of states where fireworks are legal, which currently includes 45 states.

States Where Fireworks Are Legal

Here’s the list of states where fireworks are almost entirely legal with little to no restrictions as to what types of fireworks you can buy and use:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • Georgia
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • New Mexico
  • North Dakota
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Texas
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming

And here’s a list of states where fireworks, firecrackers and roman candles are banned but there are several type of novelty fireworks that are still allowed:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Florida
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Maryland
  • Minnesota
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • Tennessee
  • Utah
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington state
  • Washington, D.C.
  • Wisconsin

Make sure you check your local country to determine the legality of fireworks there as these laws may vary from town to town. Location and time of the year, such as July 4th, can also make a difference.

In Wisconsin, a  permit is needed to use firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets and mortars. Small sparklers, toy snakes, smoke bombs and other items, including novelty devices that spin on the ground, don’t require a permit.

Fireworks can be bought in Ohio but cannot be used there and they need to be taken out of the state within 48 hours.

