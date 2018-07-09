Supreme Court Justice Candidates 2018: Trump’s Short List

President Donald Trump is narrowing down his list of Supreme Court Justice candidates.

President Trump is looking over a list of Supreme Court Justice candidates for one that will take over Justice Anthony Kennedy seat. Kennedy is no longer part of the Supreme Court after having decided to retire.

The following are the Supreme Court Justice candidates that President Trump is most likely considering as Kennedy’s replacement.

Amy Coney Barrett — Barrett has spent 15 years of her life as a law professor at Notre Dame. However, she left that position last year when President Trump appointed her to 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. Barrett’s inexperience as a judge is one concern that opponents have. She is a Catholic that supports pro-life and could help overturn Roe v Wade. Barrett also served as a clerk to former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Brett Kavanaugh — Kavanaugh currently serves on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. He has a degree from Yale Law School and was a clerk for Kennedy. He has stood against abortion, for Second Amendment rights, and against several regulations from former President Barack Obama's administration.

Raymond Kethledge — The final of the Supreme Court Justice candidates on President Trump's short list also served as a clerk for Kennedy. He currently serves on the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. Kethledge is a University of Michigan Law School graduate that has been serving in his current position since 2006. He holds many of the same values as Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was also appointed to the Supreme Court by President Trump.

