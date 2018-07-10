Supreme Court Nominee 2018: 9 Things to Know About Brett Kavanaugh

President Donald Trump has chosen Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nominee.

Brett Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court nominee will have him taking over for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, who is retiring from his position in the court. So long as he is able to get approval from Congress, Kavanaugh will be the next Supreme Court Justice.

Here are a few things to know about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

He previously served as a clerk for Kennedy.

Kavanaugh has been a judge for 12 years.

This includes his time on the appeals court in the District of Columbia

He is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and has argued in favor of supporting it.

His position on abortion is still a bit unclear, but he appears to stand against the procedure.

Kavanaugh is in favor of delaying criminal investigations into U.S. Presidents until after they are out of office.

He also stands in favor of protecting the religious liberties of businesses in the U.S.

One part of his history that set off some conservatives was his dissent in a case aimed at taking on Obamacare.

The Supreme Court nominee has also been critical of the Environmental Protection Agency and its policies during former President Barack Obama’s time in office.

You can follow these links to learn more about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and where he stands on certain matters.

