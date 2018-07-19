Swiss Rolls Recall: 8 Things for Consumers to Know

A Swiss Rolls recall has been issued by Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO ), which manufactures and distributes the product.

Here are eight things you should know about the move:

The company announced that it is voluntarily recalling several brands of its Swiss Rolls and Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread from stores all around the nation as the products may contain salmonella in their whey powder.

The Swiss Rolls recall affects products sold under the following brand names: Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Great Value.

These items were all distributed all throughout the U.S.

Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread, which is also part of the recall, was distributed in five Southern states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The Swiss Rolls have best-by-dates on or between Sept. 17 and Oct. 19, while the breads’ best-by-dates is on or between July 16 and July 28..

The recalled ingredient was started by a third-party whey powder manufacturer and supplier.

There have been no illnesses reported that have been linked with the recalled items as of now.

Customers who bought any of the products mentioned in the Swiss Rolls recall should not consume them as they should instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

FLO stock gained about 0.9% on Thursday despite the Swiss Rolls recall news.