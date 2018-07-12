Taco Bell Nacho Fries: Watch the Latest Fake Movie Trailer

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM ) has announce that it is bringing back Taco Bell Nacho Fries in a big way as the company has rolled out a fake movie trailer.

Source: Shutterstock

The parent company of Taco Bell released a trailer that shows a militia forming a rebellion against a world that hid the truth about Nacho Fries. “Big fries took everything from me…to keep my father from exposing the truth…about Nacho Fries,” a women says in regards to her father, who seeks to expose the truth and is portrayed by Josh Duhamel.

The evil corporations that hid the truth are portrayed as characters from a future cyberpunk dystopia as they are wearing all black but their faces have white makeup and red lipstick, similar to the Joker in The Dark Knight. The rebellion seeks to expose the truth by kidnapping Josh Duhamel’s character, which forces his daughter to take the reins.

At the end of the video, you see a hooded man arrive and he takes off his hood to reveal Duhamel. “I’m back…for a limited time,” he says, announcing that the Taco Bell Nacho Fries are arriving today, Thursday, July 12.

The Nacho Fries are fries that you can dip in nacho cheese and they’ll cost $1.29 as a side, $2.49 in the Supreme size or $3.49 in BellGrande size.

Check out the trailer for Web of Fries II: Franchise Wars.

YUM stock gained 0.5% Thursday.