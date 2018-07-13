Target Sale: TGT Takes on Amazon Prime Day With One-Day Sale

Target (NYSE: TGT ) is looking to take on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) with a special day of deals next week.

On Tuesday, July 17, 2018, Target will be offering loads of deals to customers shopping online. The company is obviously trying to compete against Amazon’s Prime Day, which will start on July 16 and last for 36 hours.

Target isn’t shy about throwing some shade at Amazon. The company points out that its deals will be available to all customers, not just those with memberships. Amazon is only making its deals available to Prime members when its day of deals launches next week.

Target also notes that customers that order $100 or more of goods will also get a free six-month membership. This will make their orders eligible for same-day delivery. Customers that spend $35 or more are also able to get free two-day shipping on their orders.

Target says that there will be loads of deals across several different categories for customers to take advantage of. This includes discounts on toys, cookware, small appliances, floorcare, beauty and personal care products, baby gear, Google products and more.

The fact that Target is highlighting Google products as a good available for special offers is another stab at Amazon. Both companies are competing in the smartspeaker space, and Amazon will be offering special deals on its Echo devices for Prime Day.

The day of special offers from Target will start early in the morning on July 17. The company says that the offers will continue to remain up until 12:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

